Leaked letter by medical students asking to wear hijab during surgery sparks debate

The controversy began after the letter by the students was leaked to the media. The student association in the college has filed a police petition seeking an inquiry into how the letter to the principal was leaked.

A controversy erupted after seven medical students of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College wrote to their principal seeking permission to wear hijab inside the operating theatre (OT). As per reports, the students from various batches sought permission to also use long-sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods along with hijabs. Speaking to the media, principal Dr Linnette J Morris said that it may not be practical to wear long sleeved scrubs as they need to frequently wash below the elbows. Even though she raised the practical difficulties and stated the need to follow globally accepted precautionary practices, she has also assured the students that the matter will be discussed by a committee of surgeons. The principal also said that a meeting will be held with the infection control team at the medical college.

The infection prevention protocol of each hospital prescribes specific dress codes to be followed in the OT. The Operational Guidelines for Operational Theater Complex prescribed by the National Health Mission states, “All staff who might handle instruments for surgery must scrub and wear surgical gowns. The surgeon and assisting nurses will enter the sterile zone from a clean passage after washing their hands and changing into OT slippers. They will then move into the scrub area and wear sterile gowns, caps, and perform the surgical scrub for the hands. They will then wear surgical sterile gloves and enter the OT.”

Some reports said that the content of the students’ letter was similar to that in the website Hijab in the OR (Operating Room). “Long sleeve scrub jackets should be made easily accessible in OR locker rooms for hijab-wearing women to wear over their scrubs until scrubbing in and donning sterile attire. Especially since no outside clothing is allowed, it would be most comfortable to have this on since long sleeves cannot be worn under scrubs. Similarly, surgical hoods should be made readily available in the OR locker rooms so that women who wear hijab can easily cover their hijab and remain compliant with sterile code and procedures,” says the website.

The leaked letter kickstarted a social media debate. Several doctors took to social media to post videos explaining how this shouldn’t be allowed, as it raises concerns of infections. They say that hijab and long sleeved scrubs can pose a hindrance to following standard procedures to prevent infections.

Asking medical students to refrain from catalysing the Sangh Parivar's efforts to alienate the Muslim community, advocate M Shukkur, a lawyer, actor, and a social activist, writes on Facebook, “Who benefits in today's India when medical students enter the operating theatre in attires that reflect their religion and beliefs? When the rulers of the country have taken the initiative to alienate the Muslims and even made efforts to introduce the Uniform Civil Code, seven Muslim female students of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have filed a petition demanding permission to wear clothes in the operation theatre on the basis of religion. Dear Medical Students, … [you] better remember that you are studying modern medicine and that is what you are going to practise.”

While many raised concerns over safety precautions while observing a religious dress code, a section of people have stepped forward in support of the students' petition. They cite the examples of a few other countries that have allowed religious attire in OT. “In most countries of the world, including the United States and England, such clothing is allowed to be worn under strict aseptic safety standards, and it is happening. Muslim medical students in Kerala have also demanded that,” says a Facebook post voicing support.

“Even if the college authorities, the principal, the education department, the government, and the courts agree to put sterilised, disposable hijabs in the OT, it is unlikely that the self-proclaimed secular rationalists here will agree. Because secularism here should bloom in the body and dress of Muslim women. If they use faith there, the secular will be upset. Anti-Islamism will explode,” writes social activist and actor Lali PM.