LDF to retain power, no improvement for BJP: Times Now-CVoter opinion poll

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government may retain power in Kerala, according to the projections of the Times Now-CVoter opinion poll. The Kerala Assembly pre-poll survey also projected that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is not likely to make a significant gain. The survey showed no improvement for the BJP in Kerala in the upcoming Assembly election on April 6.

According to the 2021 Kerala Assembly pre-poll survey, the CPI(M)-led LDF is projected to get a 42.9% vote share, which is 0.6% less than its vote share (43.5%) in the 2016 Assembly election. The UDF vote share, too, is likely to decrease by 1.2% from 38.8% in 2016 to 37.6% in 2021. For the BJP, the vote share is projected to decrease by 0.5%, from 14.9% t 14.4%.

As far as the seats are concerned compared to 2016, the LDF is likely to lose nine Assembly constituencies, while the UDF is projected to win an equal number of seats. Out of the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala, the LDF may win 82 constituencies (a range of 78 to 86 seats), while they won 91 seats in 2016. While the Congress party and its UDF allies won 47 constituencies in the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, they are projected to win 56 seats (a range of 52 to 60 seats) in the upcoming election. BJP, on the other hand, is likely to maintain a foothold in only one constituency (a range of zero to two), as it did in 2016.

Other parties and fronts, as per the projection, will gain 5.1% of the vote share, compared to 2.8% in 2016. This is a 2.3% jump. Incidentally, Twenty20, a political group that is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of prominent industry group Anna-Kitex, is also in the fray in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election. It had recorded major gains in the Kerala gram panchayat election held in December 2020.

According to Times Now, 42.34% of the people in Kerala said they are very much satisfied with the performance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. CM Pinarayi is also the most favoured CM in the election race.

While 36.6% said they are very much satisfied with the current LDF governmentâ€™s performance in the state, 39.66% said they are satisfied to some extent.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi was favoured as the Prime Minister. The survey showed that 55.84% of the respondents preferred Rahul Gandhi as the PM, while 31.95% favoured Narendra Modi.