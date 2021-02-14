LDF ally Kerala NCP’s MLA, Mani C Kappan, joins UDF political rally

The Assembly elections in the state will be held in April and Kappan’s move is in order to not lose the Pala seat.

Kerala Nationalist Congress Party leader Mani C Kappan on Sunday unofficially became a part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front by declaring that Pala is his heart. He joined the Aiswarya Kerala Yatra, the state wise political rally led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, when it reached Pala on Sunday.

Kappan, who represents Pala constituency in Kottayam district, was welcomed by the UDF leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty. He delivered a speech in which thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 'for being with him for the development of Pala.' “I was a favourite of Pinarayi Vijayan, but Pala is my heart,” he said.

NCP is an ally of the CPI (M) headed Left Democratic Front. Kappan won Pala in the bye polls held in September 2019 after ending the decades long dominance of the Kerala Congress (M) in the seat. The bye election was necessitated by the death of KC (M) chief KM Mani.

Kappan broke up with the LDF for he has been irked by the alleged move of the LDF to give the Pala seat to Jose K Mani faction of the KC (M) which joined the LDF in October 2020.

It’s, however, not clear, if Kappan will join the Congress. He had earlier said that he will join the UDF as an ally. Since a single leader can’t join as an ally, Kappan may float a political party with his supporters of the NCP, though the Congress wants him to join the party. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappaly Ramachandran has said that the party's wish is that Kappan should join the Congress and contest under the hand symbol.

Kappan is eyeing a ministerial berth if the UDF comes to power and joining the ally without a party of his own will leave him without a negotiating power.

