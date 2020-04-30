‘Laxxmi Bomb’ to release on Disney+Hotstar?

'Laxmmi Bomb' is the remake of the smash hit Tamil flick 'Kanchana', directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Reports have emerged that the Bollywood flick Laxxmi Bomb may be released on Disney+Hotstar during May end. According to a report in Mid-Day, “Akshay wants to make sure none of the invested parties make losses, and that the movie reaches a wide audience. While Disney+Hotstar ensures a worldwide reach, making the film available across small towns in India will be a concern for them.”

However, there is no official confirmation on this yet. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the smash hit Tamil flick Kanchana, directed by Raghava Lawrence. While Raghava Lawrence is directing the Hindi version as well, it stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role with Kiara Advani playing the female lead. It is a horror comedy and will mark the debut of Raghava Lawrence in Bollywood. The film is jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor under the banners Cape of Good Films, Tushar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The story and screenplay are by Raghava Lawrence and the Hindi dialogues have been penned by Farhad Samji.

The soundtrack is composed by Manj Musik, Badshah and Raftaar and lyrics are written by Shabbir Ahmed and Raftaar. The music rights have been bagged by Zee Music Company. Vetri is cranking the camera for this venture with Akiv Ali doing the edits.

Muni 2: Kanchana, released in the year 2011, was written, produced and directed by Raghava Lawrence as a sequel to Muni. This blockbuster hit starred Raghava Lawrence as the main lead with Sarathkumar and Lakshmi Rai in the lead roles, while Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman played the supporting roles. This film was dubbed and released in Telugu and was remade in Kannada under the title Kalpana. It was also remade in Sinhala as Maya and in Bengali as Mayabini.

