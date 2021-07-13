Lawyer who shared pic of UP govt hoarding in Bengaluru threatened with legal action

A government official from Uttar Pradesh claimed that the hoarding was ‘fake news’ but soon, a video of the hoarding being discreetly removed surfaced on social media.

On Monday, July 12, a Twitter user pointed out a big hoarding on the route from Bengaluru to the city airport, which featured an advertisement for the Uttar Pradesh government. “Uttar Pradesh number one in the country” and “Government jobs for 4 lakh youth,” read the hoarding, which also had photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A photograph of the hoarding was shared by Bengaluru-based lawyer Shishira Rudrappa, with a caption, “UP election campaign has begun in Karnataka.” In another tweet, he shared a picture of the same hoarding, this time, outside Delhi airport.

Speaking to TNM, Shishira said that he spotted the hoarding on the road just outside the premises of the Bengaluru airport, and the hoarding can be spotted by all the vehicles that are driving into the airport.

Shortly after the picture was uploaded on Twitter, an Uttar Pradesh government officer responded to Shishira’s photograph, claiming there was no such advertisement given in Karnataka. Shishir Singh IAS, Director Information and Public Relations in the government of Uttar Pradesh, also tagged the DGP of Uttar Pradesh and cyber police in Uttar Pradesh in his tweet, claiming that the photograph was ‘fake news.’

“Be responsible. Don’t spread fake news please. No such advertisement given anywhere in the State of Karnataka. @dgpup @cyberpolice_up,” Shishir Singh tweeted. And surely enough, the Uttar Pradesh police responded too. “Noted please.- Appropriate legal action will be taken against this twitter handle,” tweeted the cyber police in Uttar Pradesh.

The official handle of the fact checking handle of the government of Uttar Pradesh also tweeted, calling Shishira’s tweet “fake news.”

Shishira countered the IAS officer’s claim. “Mr Shishir ji, What fake news is this? I just put a picture of the hoarding you have put all over Bangalore Airport! Anyone can see this! (sic),” he tweeted in response.

To counter the official’s tweet, Shishira then shared a video of the spot where the hoarding was put up, as proof. “Here is the video - 1) see the hoarding clearly! 2) see the truck of Bangalore airport parked in this, 3) JCDecaux which is the official hoarding partner for Bangalore airport. Now at least please delete your tweet and of your department,” Shishira tweeted.

On Tuesday, Shishira shared a video of the hoarding being pulled down. “Now the hoarding is being removed ! Luckily managed to capture on video by my team!” Shishira said.

“It was just a harmless tweet, I saw the hoarding and shared a picture. The government of Uttar Pradesh has accepted that this hoarding was put up in Delhi, and similar ones have been seen in Maharashtra. I am guessing the Bengaluru one was put up by mistake and so maybe it was taken down,” Shishira said.

Many on Twitter have questioned the Uttar Pradesh government and the police in the northern state as well, for threatening Shishira with legal action just for sharing the picture.

