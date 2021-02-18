Law against 'love jihad' likely in next legislature session: BJP Karnataka chief

"There is love jihad going on in the state.I am confident that in the next session our government will bring a law to control love jihad in the state," Nalin Kumar Kateel claimed.

news Politics

The BJP's Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday the Yediyurappa government might introduce a law against "love jihad" in the next assembly session.

"There is love jihad going on in the state.I am confident that in the next session our government will bring a law to control love jihad in the state," Kateel claimed after inaugurating the BJP state unit meet at the Kittur Rani Chennamma community building in Vijayapura.

In the recent past, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, have brought religious freedom laws to restrict conversion through marriage. The law in Uttar Pradesh now provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

"Love Jihad" is a term used by right wing activists to refer to the bogey claim that men from the Muslim community are marrying women from other religious faiths, particularly Hindu women, and forcing them to convert to Islam.

Nalin Kateel said the state government has already passed the ban on cow slaughter by bringing in a law in the previous legislature session.

Speaking about the administration of the BJP government in Karnataka, Kateel said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been striving hard to increase revenue.

"When the Congress government was ruling the state, they ran the administration using 'drug money', whereas the Yediyurappa government made Karnataka drug-free," Kateel alleged.

In December 2020, the executive committee of the BJP urged the state government to bring in laws to restrict 'love jihad' and the slaughter of cows in Karnataka. The state government passed an anti-cow slaughter law in the Legislative Assembly and later in the Legislative Council amid opposition from the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress.