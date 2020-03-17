Lavanya Tripathi in Pawan Kalyan’s 'Vakeel Saab'?

'Vakeel Saab' is the Telugu remake of the Hindi movie 'Pink'.

The first look and title of the Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab was released recently and it set the internet on fire! Expectations are very high on Vakeel Saab as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a gap of nearly two years. The star stayed away from the arc lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint for the Pink remake considering the meaty role he was offered.

A remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink, Vakeel Saab will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by ‘Dil’ Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The star cast of this social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. The technical crew comprises of S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

A few days ago, there were reports that Shruti Haasan had been approached to play the female lead in Vakeel Saab. However, now there is a buzz that another actor is also in talks to join the star cast. Reportedly, the filmmakers have had a discussion with Lavanya Tripathi, who has agreed to hop on board. The actor is yet to ink the deal and an official announcement will be made soon after it is done.

The shooting of Vakeel Saab is already in progress and reports are that it will hit the theatres in May this year.

It may be noted here that the first single from the Vakeel Saab album, 'Maguva Maguva', was released recently and it went viral among the netizens. The song, penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, was composed by S Thaman with Sid Sriram rendering it.

