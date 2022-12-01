Latvian woman rape and murder in Kerala: Verdict on December 2

Liga Skromane (33) was sexually assaulted and murdered near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

On Friday, December 2, the additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram will pronounce the verdict in the case of the rape and murder of a Latvian woman that happened in Kovalam four and half years ago. Liga Skromane, who had come for medical treatment at an Ayurvedic resort in Kovalam, was found murdered in a forest in Thiruvallom in April 2018. Although two people had been arrested initially, they were later released on bail. Ligaâ€™s boyfriend Andrew Jordan and her family have been fighting for justice all this while.

Thirty-three year old Liga, who lived in Ireland, had reached Thiruvananthapuram in February 2018. She went missing on March 14 that year, after which a police complaint was filed by her sister Ilze. Lookout notices were issued by the police and searches conducted, but there was no information about Ligaâ€™s whereabouts for more than a month. In April 2018, her decomposed and beheaded body was found in a mangrove forest in Thiruvallom, near Kovalam.

Within a month, the police zeroed in on two of the six men they had taken into custody and charged them for Ligaâ€™s sexual assault and murder. But the two accused â€“ Udayan (27) and Umesh (31) â€“ were later released on bail. In an earlier interview to TNM , Andrew rubbished stories that Liga was lured by the men on the pretext of smoking cannabis. She had always disapproved of drugs, he said. Andrew said that he had been disheartened by the police inaction. Last year, Ligaâ€™s sister Ilze returned home after staying in India for more than three years awaiting justice for her sister.