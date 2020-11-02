Late Col Santosh Babu's wife takes charge as trainee Collector in Telangana

Santoshi had earlier joined as a Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department.

news Appointment

The Telangana state government has appointed Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu from the Indian Army, who died in the Indo-China border clash earlier this year, as a trainee Collector to Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. She had earlier joined as a Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked senior bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal to help Santoshi with proper training and help her settle down in the job. Santoshi had begun her work with the department on August 16.On Monday she received her appointment letter from Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district collector Anita Ramachandran.

Colonel Santosh Kumar, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment was killed in clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. In the incident, 19 other soldiers died along with Col Santosh.

Santoshi wife of Col Santhosh Babu has been posted as trainee collector to Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

KCR had visited Col Santosh Babuâ€™s family on June 22, at their residence in Suryapet. He had also handed over a cheque of Rs 4 crore to Santoshi and another Rs 1 crore to his parents. A plot of 711 square yards, in Banjara Hills, was also allocated to the family. It was during this visit that KCR had promised a Group-1 job to Santoshi.

Colonel Santosh Babuâ€™s final rites were held with full military honours on June 18, after his mortal remains were brought to the Hakimpet Air Force Station in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The body was taken to Suryapet, where several hundreds showed up at his family home to pay their respects, following which he was cremated. He is survived by his wife, a nine-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old son.

At the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad, one of the three cubs born to a Royal Bengal tigress was named Santosh to honour the slain soldier.

