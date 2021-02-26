Late actor VJ Chitraâ€™s movie â€˜Callsâ€™ to release in theatres

Actor Chitra, who was popular for her role in TV serial 'Pandian Stores', was found dead in Chennai on December 9.

Tamil movie Calls starring late television presenter and actor VJ Chitra will hit theatres on Friday. Calls marks Chitraâ€™s first and last movie to hit the silver screen. Directed by debutant filmmaker J Sabarish, Calls stars Delhi Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, R Sundarrajan, Devadarshini, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Jiva Ravi and Sriranjani in important roles.

The trailer of the late actorâ€™s debut film was released on January 29. It garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Touted to be a woman-centric film, the plot revolves around the leading lady of the film, who gets caught in the middle of a series of murders. Chitra essays the role of a BPO professional in the movie. According to reports, Calls is loosely based on Aditi Balanâ€™s debut film Aruvi, which was directed by filmmaker Arun Prabhu.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

The movie is produced by Sabarish under the banner of Infinite Pictures and is distributed by Rockfort Entertainment. Thameem Ansari is on board as the music composer for the venture. The film was initially slated for release in July 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VJ Chitra was found dead at a hotel room in Chennai on December 9. Her husband Hemnath claimed that he was not present inside the room when Chitra died by suicide. However, Hemnath was arrested by the police on December 15 on charges of abetment to suicide. The Chennai police who investigated the case, also submitted a report in January stating that the actor was put under immense pressure by her husband. He was granted conditional bail on February 15.

Chitra was popular for her role as Mullai in the television serial Pandian stores.

There are several NGOs across the country that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please contact these helplines if you need help: Pratheeksha: +91 484 2448830; Roshni: 040 790 4646, Aasra: 022 2754 6669 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918