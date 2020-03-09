Lasya Nagaraj to star in ‘Helen’ Kannada remake

Lasya will be reprising the role done by Anna Ben in the Malayalam original.

Flix Sandalwood

Lasya Nagaraj has bagged a role in the upcoming heroine-centric Kannada film to be directed by popular ad filmmakers Sabu Aloysius and M Arun Kumar. A remake of the hit Malayalam movie Helen, Lasya will be reprising the role done by Anna Ben in the original. Silver Train International and Friday Films are jointly bankrolling this film.

On choosing Lasya for the role, one of the producers of the film, Lohit, said in an interview with the New Indian Express, “We were looking for a fresh face and a performer who matched the sensibilities. Lasya is also a good Bharatanatyam dancer, which was one of the requirements in our film.”

Helen was scripted by debut director Mathukutty Xavier in association with Noble Babu Thomas while Alfred Kurian Joseph had directed it. Noble Babu Thomas, the co-scriptwriter, also played the male lead in this flick. Reports say that a major portion of the Kannada remake will be shot in Mysuru and the shooting will commence later this year.

Helen had Aju Varghese, Lal and Rony David Raj playing supporting roles along with a set of debutants. The technical crew of this entertainer comprised Anend C Chandran of Premam fame for cinematography, Shaan Rahman for music and Shameer Muhammed for editing.

Lasya Nagaraj, who shot to fame after appearing in the fifth season of the Bigg Boss Kannada reality TV show, currently has Mangalavara Rajaadina in her kitty waiting for release. Directed by Yuvin, who has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues, the film stars Chandan Achar in the lead with Gopalkrishna Deshpande and MS Jahangeer in important roles.

The technical crew of Mangalavara Rajaadina includes Udaya Leela for the camera work, Prachot D Souza for music and Madhukumar for editing. According to the film’s director, the film is based on the life of a barber and 60% of the shooting happened at a barbershop.

