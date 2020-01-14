At last, Sai Pallavi is in a dance drama! Film with Naga Chaitanya titled 'Love Story'

The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and is his second with Sai Pallavi.

Flix Tollywood

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s next with director Sekhar Kammula is titled Love Story. The makers of the film released the first look poster along with the title on Tuesday. The first look video of the film was released in December, but it's title has been announced only now. Love Story will be Sai Pallavi’s second film with Sekhar Kammula after the roaring success of Fidaa in 2017.

Sai Pallavi is known for her dance moves and her fans can't get enough of her videos. In fact, the song 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2, in which she dances with Dhanush, has garnered over 750 million views on YouTube.

“There isn’t a better title to reflect the essence of this movie!” Naga Chaitanya wrote on Twitter while sharing the poster of the film.

The film will release on April 2.

Touted to be a dance drama, Love Story will have Naga Chaitanya speaking the Telangana dialect, a first in his career. Reports suggest that he underwent special training to get the dialect right. From the first look video which was released a little while ago, it seems Chaitanya is playing the role of a youngster working in a gym. This is his next romance film after the successful run of Majili alongside Samantha last year.

Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Asian Cinemas. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Telugu in Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Her Telugu debut film Fidaa also starred Varun Tej Konidela. The movie released in 2017 and was met with praise from audiences and critics alike. The movie fared well at the box office, making around Rs 90 crore.

The film also saw a bevy of actors including Sai Chand, Satyam Rajesh, and others in important supporting roles. Actor Harshvardhan Rane played a small cameo in the movie. The movie’s songs, composed by Music by Shakti Kanth Karthick were also well-received. The film bagged a total of nine Filmfare award nominations and won in four categories.