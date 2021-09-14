Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Malinga had retired from Test and ODI cricket in January 2021, but was yet to call it quits from T20 internationals.

news Sports

Sri Lanka cricketer and pace veteran Lasith Malinga, who challenged even the world's best batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers delivered from a low and sling-arm action, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, September 14. The 38-year-old cricketer, who was captain of Sri Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup winning team, posted a message on his social media account announcing his decision. "Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," Malinga tweeted.

He also shared a YouTube video of the highlights of his career in cricket. “The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket. But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game,” he wrote on YouTube.

Malinga had retired from Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket in January this year, but was yet to call it quits from T20 internationals. Last year, he had expressed his desire to lead Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November 2020. However, the tournament was postponed to October 2021 due to COVID-19.

"I am looking forward to help youngsters and guide them in the coming years," he said, as he thanked his national team and all the franchises that he has played for, including Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians. "I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 shoes. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest," a smiling Malinga added in the video.

Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.https://t.co/JgGWhETRwm #LasithMalinga #Ninety9 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) September 14, 2021

Malinga, who has played a staggering 122 IPL matches, has 170 wickets to his credit, the highest in the cash-rich league, with the best bowling figures of 5/13. He picked up 107 wickets in 84 T20 Internationals, 338 scalps in 226 ODIs and 101 wickets in 30 Tests.