Laptop brand VAIO to make India comeback next month

VAIO has signed a license agreement with Hong Kong-based Nexstgo for manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops.

VAIO laptops that once wooed Indian consumers with its sleek design, is set to make a comeback to the India market after it signed a pact with Hong Kong-based Nexstgo Company Limited. Nexstgo on Tuesday said that the first two models of VAIO laptops for the India market after the comeback will be unveiled as early as January.

"In coming January, the brand will officially unveil her first AMD model together with another model specially designed for modern office, and start selling from one of the leading e-commerce portal - Flipkart, then to further extend to other major retail channels," Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia), RSD, Nexstgo, said in a statement.

The license agreement between Nexstgo and Japan-based VAIO Corporation includes manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets and now in India.

VAIO said it aims to recapture its substantial market share and popularity among the Indian audiences yet again with Nexstgo.

"We at Nexstgo are thrilled to reintroduce VAIO to Indian audiences, with a wide range of finest-quality laptops in coming three months," said Alex Chung, CEO, Nexstgo Company Limited.

"The brand has previously witnessed unrivalled demand from the Indian market, and we believe that the country's burgeoning tech-enthusiasts and young business professionals will be elated to experience VAIO's premium solutions once again."

VAIO Corporation was established in July 1, 2014, spinning off from Sony's PC business. In February 2014, Sony announced its intention sell its PC business operated under the VAIO brand to Japan Industrial Partners.

"With the launch, we aim to expand our distribution network in India and clock a phenomenal growth by 2020. We are honoured to be VAIO's key partner, and work together with VAIO to rebuild her brand position in India," Chung said.