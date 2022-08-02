Landslides in Kannur as heavy rains lash Kerala, two-year-old washed away

Numa Taslin, daughter of a health care worker, was being moved to a safer location by her mother after landslides were reported in the area, when the accident took place.

news Weather

As Kerala battles heavy downpours and flooding, a two-year-old child was washed away in gushing waters in Kannurâ€™s Nedumpuramchal region. The incident took place as residents were evacuating the area on Monday, August 1, after four landslides were reported from surrounding places. The mother of two-year-old Numa Taslin, who is a health worker, was carrying the child to safety when a tree branch hit the motherâ€™s hand, causing Numa to fall into the water.

The mother sustained injuries but was immediately rescued by officials. However, Numaâ€™s body was found only on Tuesday, August 2, almost 12 hours after she fell. Later, a landslide reportedly occurred at Nedupuramchal, and a large boulder rolled down into the colony where Numaâ€™s family and others stayed. However, while people were evacuated from there, a man named Rajesh lost his life, while his father Chandran is missing under the debris. Search operations are underway.

In Thrissur, the Chalakudy river water levels rose by nearly five metres at around 2 am on Tuesday due to heavy rains, leading to the district administration advising those living along the river's banks to move to safer places.

With heavy rains lashing Kerala and landslides being reported in parts of Kannur, is being seen as a reminder of the unfortunate landslide in Malappuramâ€™s Kavalappara in August 2019, when over 30 families were trapped under debris following a massive landslide.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning in 10 districts of the southern state for Tuesday. The red warning is issued in all the districts of the state barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, where orange warnings have been issued for August 2 and 3. The department also warned of widespread and isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

A red warning indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow warning means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Meanwhile, the authorities have set up seven relief camps in the state and around 100 people have been shifted to the camps. The camps are located at Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad, and there are two camps in Kottayam. A control room has also been set up by the Revenue department and can be contacted through 80785 48538. Other numbers have also been announced:

Revenue Call Centre: 1800 425 5255

River Management Centre: 0471 2365559

Post Disaster Trauma Counselling Centre: 0471 2365559

Revenue Information Bureau: 83010 30882

(With PTI inputs)