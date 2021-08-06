In a landmark judgment, Kerala HC recognises marital rape as a ground for divorce

“Merely for the reason that the law does not recognise marital rape under penal law, it does not inhibit the court from recognizing the same as a form of cruelty to grant divorce,” the Kerala High Court said.

news Court

“Marital rape amounts to cruelty and is a ground for divorce” — a two-judge bench of the Kerala High Court has passed a landmark order acknowledging a woman’s autonomous and individual rights in a marriage. The bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath delivered the order on July 30 while hearing a woman’s petition seeking a divorce from her husband on grounds of harassment and cruelty.

“A husband's licentious disposition disregarding the autonomy of the wife is a marital rape, albeit such conduct cannot be penalised, it falls in the frame of physical and mental cruelty,” the court has held in its order.

The court was hearing a woman’s petition for divorce on the grounds of cruelty and sought the dismissal of her husband’s petition for the restitution of conjugal rights. The couple had an arranged marriage in February 1995 and have two children. However, a few years later, she filed for divorce and a family court had ruled in her favour. The man then moved Kerala High Court, which was hearing his appeal.

The woman had detailed in her petition that her husband never practiced his occupation as a doctor and instead got into real estate business and construction. However, he was not successful at it, she said. The woman told the court that she had given 501 gold sovereigns at the time of marriage as dowry, besides a car and a flat, but he kept harassing her and kept demanding money from her. The woman told the court that her father, who is a businessman, gave him Rs 77 lakh at different occasions, and the gold given to him by her family was also misappropriated.