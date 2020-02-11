Lamborghini crashes into police kiosk in Bengaluru, car owner then poses with the debris

The man, one of the directors of Fun World and Resorts India Private Limited, was arrested and let off on bail.

news Crime

A Lamborghini Gallardo crashed into the traffic police kiosk at CTO Circle, right across from Cubbon Park Metro Station in Bengaluru at around 5.15 pm on Sunday. Though the kiosk was empty and no one was injured, the owner of the car had abandoned the Lamborghini and fled. A couple of hours after the accident occurred, the man behind the wheel, Sunny Sabharwal (28), one of the directors of Fun World and Resorts India Private Limited, went back to pose for a picture in front of the severely damaged kiosk and posted it on social media. The post has now been taken down, a senior police official said.

On Sunday evening, Sunny Sabharwal was driving from MG Road to RT Nagar and was on his way to the road leading to Raj Bhavan when he rammed the Lamborghini into the traffic kiosk. Luckily, no police personnel were inside the kiosk.

The impact of the crash caused severe damage to the front wall of the police kiosk as well as to the chairs inside, and left a gaping hole in the building. Soon after the crash occurred, senior police officials say that passers-by and other commuters gathered around the kiosk to see what had happened and Sunny allegedly slipped away in the crowd.

When pictures of the crash went viral on WhatsApp on Sunday evening, Sunny allegedly received several queries from his friends and family members about his condition. “He went back to the spot and clicked a picture of himself with a thumbs up sign at the damaged kiosk,” the police official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikante Gowda formed a team to investigate the matter. DCP Traffic (East) M Narayana, the lead investigating officer gathered CCTV footage and tracked down Sunny. On Monday, the investigating team went to Sunny’s residence in RT Nagar and informed his family members that he had been booked for rash and negligent driving.

“His family initially denied it. We showed them the CCTV footage and also the picture where he posed in front of the kiosk. He was arrested and we imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. Since section 279 is bailable, he was let go after the arrest as he obtained station bail,” a senior police official said.