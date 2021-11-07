Lala Bheemla: Title song from Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak released

The lyrics of the song have been penned by noted director Trivikram, and the song was released on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, November 7.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of the upcoming multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead, released another song from the movie on the occasion of noted director Trivikram Srinivas’s birthday on Sunday, November 7. While Saagar K Chandra is the movie’s director, Trivikram has penned the screenplay and dialogues. The movie is tentatively scheduled to be released on January 12, 2022 and set to give a tough fight to the other Telugu releases for Sankranthi festival. The movie is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

While the song’s promo was released three days ago, on Sunday the makers revealed a lyrical video of the ‘Lala Bheemla’ song, naming it ‘The Sound of Bheemla’. The song elevates the character of Bheemla Nayak, which is played by Pawan Kalyan in the movie. The lyrics have been penned by none other than Trivikram Srinivas himself.

In the song, Pawan Kalyan is seen in two get-ups, one in khaki and the other in lungi and shirt. The high voltage mass number is sung by Arun Kaundinya, with dancers roped in from Odisha, according to the makers.

Releasing the song, the movie’s music composer S Thaman tweeted, “#SoundOfBheemla Is here. My love & Respect to Our MASS #leader Shri #PowerStar @PawanKalyan gaaru & Our dear director Shri #Trivikram gaaru #HBDTrivikram #BheemlaNayakThirdSingle #BheemlaNayakMusic #BheemlaNayak”.

Within an hour of its release, the song garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Two other songs from the movie have already been released.

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The first looks of both the lead characters – Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak and Rana as Daniel Shekar – were released earlier and received good response from the audience. The movie also stars Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon in the lead alongside Pawan Kalyan and Rana respectively.

Watch the song video here :