Lal Jr on board Mammootty’s 'Bilal'

Mamta Mohandas and Manoj K Jayan will be part of the star cast as well.

Flix Mollywood

A few weeks ago, we had reported that the groundwork for the Big B sequel, titled Bilal, has begun and is proceeding at a good speed. Reports also surfaced that Gopi Sundar has begun composing the tunes for the film and he confirmed it by posting a pic with director Amal Neerad on his social media page.

Big B starred Mammootty in the lead role and its sequel will also have him as the hero. Recently, it has been confirmed that Bala, who played one of Mammootty’s brothers in Big B, has inked a deal to star in the sequel. It has also been confirmed that Mamta Mohandas and Manoj K Jayan will be part of the star cast as well.

The newest addition to the star cast will be a filmmaker and actor Lal Jr. He is currently busy directing Tsunami with Balu Varghese in the lead and will be joining the star cast of Bilal when the shooting begins.

Unni R in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame will be penning the script for Bilal.

Big B starred Mammootty in the title role with Nafisa Ali playing the female lead. The others in the star cast included Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Sumit Naval, Shereveer Vakil, Pasupathy and Vijayaraghavan. The technical crew of Big B comprised Samir Thahir for cinematography, Alphons Joseph for composing music for songs and Gopi Sundar for background score and Vivek Harshan for editing.

Meanwhile, the megastar’s The Priest, which is being directed debutant Jofin T Chacko, is in the making. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

(Content provided by Digital Native)