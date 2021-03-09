Lal and Lal Jr's 'Tsunami' gets a release date in theatres

Lal not only stars in ‘Tsunami’, he also wrote the script for the movie.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam flick Tsunami, announced on Tuesday that the movie is set to hit the big screens on March 11. Veteran actor Lal is collaborating with his son Lal Jr aka Jean Paul Lal in this venture. The makers took to social media to announce the release date of the film.

Actor Lal, who is starring in the film, has written the script as well, while Jean Paul Lal has directed it. The film also stars Balu Varghese, Aradhya Ann, Aju Varghese and Innocent in important roles. Popular actors such as Nishaa Mathew and Suresh Krishna have also been roped in for the venture.

Said to be a comedy entertainer, the makers released the first look poster of the movie on February 8. The poster promises that Tsunami will be packed with entertaining sequences. “0% Stress 0% Tension 100% Fun and Laughter Tsunami will reach you soon see the smiles on your faces.. (sic),” Lal wrote while sharing the poster.

The trailer of the movie was released on Feb 28 and was well-received by the audience. The plot is based on true incidents.

Watch the trailer of 'Tsunami' here:

Tsunami went on floors last February. The first schedule commenced at St George Forane Church, Edappally. However, much like other films, the production had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Shooting resumed again after lockdown norms were relaxed, making sure safety protocols were in place.

Tsunami is produced by Allan Antony and will be presented by Allan under the banner of Panda Dad production. Alex J Pulickal has been roped in to take care of the camera work, while Ratheesh Raj will be taking care of editing. It has music by Yakzan Gary Pereira.

Lal (MP Michael) will be next seen in Kollywood movie Ponniyin Selvan. Spearheaded by Mani Ratnam, the film features a stellar cast that includes Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.