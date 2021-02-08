Lal and Lal Jr team up for comedy entertainer â€˜Tsunamiâ€™

Actor Lal has scripted the film and his son Jean Paul Lal is directing it.

Veteran actor Lal and his son Lal Jr aka Jean Paul Lal will be teaming up for a film titled Tsunami. While the former has scripted the film, the latter is directing it. Touted to be a complete comedy entertainer, Tsunami stars Aju Varghese, Balu Varghese, Mukesh, Innocent, and others.

The makers have now released a new official poster and the poster indicates that the film will be hitting the screens by March this year. Sharing the poster Lal wrote,"0% Stress 0% Tension 100% Fun and Laughter Tsunami will reach you soon see the smiles on your faces.. (sic)."

The shooting of this film began in February last year with the customary pooja function held at St George Forane Church, Edappally. The project was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the film crew resumed shooting during the lockdown by strictly adhering to all safety protocols. Reports are that the film is based on a true story.

The technical crew of Tsunami includes Alex J Pulickal for camera work, Ratheesh Raj for editing, and Neha and Yakzan Gary Pereira for music. Allan Antony is presenting the film under the banner Panda Dad Production.

Jean Paul Lal last directed the hit movie Driving License, released in December 2019. Driving License was bankrolled by Prithviraj Sukumaran under his home banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephenâ€™s Magic Frames. The script for Driving License was penned by Sachy. A thorough commercial entertainer, Driving License was about a superstar crazy about luxury cars played by Prithviraj. Suraj Venjaramoodu played his hard-core fan, as a vehicle inspector.

Lal has earlier co-directed films with Siddique in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Lal then focussed on his acting career while Siddique continued to direct popular films.

After the COVID-19 restrictions on film shooting were relaxed, Lal got busy with a few acting assignments including the Malayalam film Kala. Directed by Rohith VS, the film has Tovino Thomas playing the lead role with Divya Pillai as the heroine.

Lal also has the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan needing his attention. Ponniyin Selvan, directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is currently in progress at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film has an ensemble of stars in the cast including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Another Tamil film that Lal has acted in is Karnan, directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj.

