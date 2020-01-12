Lakshmi’s ‘Trikona’ to release in three languages

Directed by Chandrakanth, the film stars Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar, Suresh Heblikar and Sudharani.

Flix Sandalwood

The upcoming film Trikona will be released in three languages – Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and we hear that the screenplay for each of the versions will be different. Directed by Chandrakanth, the film stars Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar, Suresh Heblikar and Sudharani in all the three languages.

Talking about it in an interview with the Indian Express, the film’s writer Rajasekar, who has previously directed films like Barfi, Parole and Amruthavani said, “The subject line is all about testing human patience, which is close to reality. How people of different ages, ranging from 25 to 60 years, experiment with patience is the crux of Trikona.”

The technical crew, however, will be different for the three versions. Plans are on to release Trikona next month and its release date is expected to be out soon.

While Achyuth Kumar has Trikona waiting for release, he has also the magnum opus Yuva Rathnaa in his kitty lined up for release in April. He shares screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar in this mass entertainer. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film is bankrolled under the Hombale Films banner.

Veteran actor Lakshmi was last seen on the silver screen in the Telugu movie Gang Leader last year. Apart from Lakshmi, the film starred Nani, Saranya Ponvannan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shriya Reddy, Praanya P Rao, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravishankar and Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, with Vikram K Kumar wielding the megaphone. Anirudh composed the music for Gang Leader.

Lakshmi’s other film that hit the screens last year was Oh Baby, the remake of a South Korean comedy-drama film that was directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Samantha played the younger version and Lakshmi played the senior version. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film was bankrolled by Sunita Tati under the banner People’s Media Factory and Suresh Productions. Mickey J Meyer composed the music for this film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)