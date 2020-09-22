Lakshmi Menon dismisses rumours of her participating in â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Tamil

The list of contestants for the upcoming fourth season of the reality show is still being finalised.

Flix Entertainment

Lakshmi Menon was in Class 8 when she made her acting debut in a supporting role in the 2011 Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya. A year later, she made her debut as a leading lady in the critically acclaimed Tamil drama Sundarapandian. After that, she went on to work in films such as Kumki, Pandiya Nadu and Jigarthanda, and made rapid strides in Kollywood with several hits.

Last seen in the 2016 Vijay Sethupathi starrer Rekka, while simultaneously pursuing BA English Literature in Sacred Heart, Kochi, Lakshmi took a break from the film industry and has not signed any new projects. She was also filming a movie with Prabhu Deva titled Yung Mung Chung, but there hasnâ€™t been any news about its release so far.

Recently, reports surfaced that the actor has been approached to be a contestant in the fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, Lakshmi has clarified that she is not a part of the show.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Nassarâ€™s son and Kadaram Kondan actor Abi Hassan, who was also rumoured to be a part of the show, has denied that he is taking part in this season.

The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil have been releasing teasers and promo videos of the show and it goes without saying that the showâ€™s followers are waiting to know the contestants. The promos showed Kamal in a salt and pepper look which perfectly complemented his linen suit. The star host stresses on the importance of physical distancing, online classes, importance of wearing masks, and â€˜stay home stay safeâ€™, etc. All this has certainly upped the expectation levels for the show.

Like the first three seasons, the fourth season too will have 16 contestants, including one commoner. The show is likely to premiere by the second or third week of October. And recent reports suggest that all 16 contestants are currently under quarantine to prevent contracting the much-dreaded coronavirus. Reports suggest that the contestants are under constant medical supervision to rule out COVID-19 so that the show progresses without any glitches.

While there is huge speculation about the contestants, popular VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Anu Mohan, Sanam Shetty, model Shivani Narayanan, Super Singer fame Shivangi, VJ Rio Raj, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya are rumoured to be on board.

With the first season gaining immense popularity, the second season had a dip in the ratings as there were many controversies, but the third season was again a huge hit. While the first season was won by Arav and the second by Riythvika, Mugen Rao emerged victorious in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

