Lakshmi Manchu to cycle 100 kms to raise funds for para athletes

With the funds raised, para-athletes will be trained at the Infinity Para Sports Academy and Rehab Center in Hyderabad.

Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of veteran actor Mohanbabu is a well-known actor, producer and television host in the Telugu film industry. Lakshmi Manchu will cycle 100 kilometers for the Aditya Mehta Foundation on February 28 to raise funds for para atheletes.

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her cycling and wrote, "The smell of fresh air and the sound of wind, was just astonishing as I rode 35 KMS with @adityamehtafoundation! I will be bicycling 100kms!! Yes 100 kms to raise funds for the para-athletes who'll be trained at the infinity para sports academy and rehab center. 100KMS HERE I COME!"

Talking to IANS, Lakshmi said: "I have been wanting to ride 100 kilometres as a dream, as something that I wanted to do."

Lakshmi Manchu had recently made her digital debut with the talk show Coming Back to Life - With Lakshmi Manchu that premiered on November 15 on Rana Daggubati's YouTube channel, South Bay. Lakshmi was last seen in the web series Mrs Subbalakshmi in which she played the title role.

Mrs Subbalakshmi is about a married couple played by Srinivas Avasarala and Lakshmi Manchu. It is about a husband who neglects his wife and even forgets their wedding anniversary. How the wife reacts to it and ends up celebrating the day all alone forms the crux of the story. Written by Balabhadrapatruni Ramani, it is directed by Vamsi Krishna. Lakshmi had bankrolled this venture under her banner.

Lakshmi Manchu has teamed up with Tharun Bhascker for a web series on ZEE5 App. Lakshmi has been roped in to play the main lead in this political drama, which is currently under production. The actor was so impressed with the storyline that the director had narrated to her that she decided to hop on-board immediately, say sources.

Lakshmiâ€™s last feature film to hit the marquee was the Tamil flick Kaatrin Mozhi. Directed by Radha Mohan, it had Jyothika in the lead. Kaatrin Mozhi, which is the official remake of the hit Bollywood flick Tumhaari Sulu had Jyothika reprising the role done by Vidya Balan. The film had Vidharth in Manav Kaulâ€™s role with Lakshmi Manchu roped in to play the role done by Neha Dhupia.

