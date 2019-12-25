Lakshman Sruthi Orchestra owner Raman found dead at his Chennai residence

Obituary

The police have registered a case of suicide and are currently investigating it.

Raman, the co-founder and managing director of popular music orchestra Lakshman Sruthi was found dead at his residence in Chennai’s Kodambakkam on Tuesday night. He was 54. The police have registered a case of suicide and are currently investigating it.

Lakshman Sruthi Orchestra was inaugurated in the year 1987. V Lakshman and V Raman, the musical brothers’ duo, in addition to pioneering their very own orchestra are famous for their musical instruments store in the city — Lakshman Sruthi Musicals. The brothers have performed over 10,000 shows worldwide with their troupe.

But for Raman, his journey began as a music announcer during his college days. In an interview with The News Indian Express in 2017, he recalled, “I was quite proficient in mimicry, participating and winning in several inter-college competitions. When I was doing my post-grad, the college was establishing a music group and I was roped in as the mimicry artist and announcer. At the time, I knew nothing about music except I would just listen to it. But being an announcer, I learned a lot about the nuances of music kutcheri and got into it more proficiently.”

The brothers then went on to establish their music troupe in the city. It is interesting to note that in 1994, to create a good buzz about their orchestra, they became the first orchestra to carry out a 36-hour non-stop light music performance. Held between 17 and 18 December 1994, at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai, they created a world record.

Raman, however, says on his profile page on their website that the standing ovation he received for the seven-hour programme in Sidney, Australia was his most unforgettable show. Raman also had interests in dance especially Bharatanatyam, theatre, gymnastics and Silambam.

With the news of his passing, condolences poured in from his fans. Raman is survived by his wife Nirmala, son Manoj Kumar, brothers Murugavel and Lakshman and sister Punitha.