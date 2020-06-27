Lâ€™Oreal to drop words â€˜whiteâ€™, â€˜fairâ€™ and â€˜lightâ€™ from all skincare products

FMCG major Unilever had said on Thursday that it is withdrawing the word â€˜Fairâ€™ from its popular skincare brand ''Fair & Lovely''.

French cosmetics major Lâ€™Oreal Group on Friday said it will drop words such as white, fair, and light from all its skincare products, a day after Unilever announced a similar move.

Cosmetics brands have been under the scanner over products that promote skin fairness amid growing voices against racial stereotyping. This has intensified in the wake of the ''Black Lives Matter'' movement in the West.

"The L''Oreal Group acknowledges the legitimate concerns about the terms used to describe skin even-ing products, and has therefore decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin even-ing products," the company said in a statement.

L''Oreal is a big player in the personal care categoty and owns global brands like Garnier, L''Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York and NYX Professional Make Up.

The new name, HUL said, is awaiting regulatory approvals and the company expects to change the name in the next few months. It claimed in a statement that over the last decade, Fair & Lovelyâ€™s advertising has evolved to communicate a message of womenâ€™s empowerment.

Several companies have been forced to reassess their products and branding following the ''Black Lives Matter'' protests across the globe.

Recently, US-based healthcare and FMCG giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) stopped the sale of its skin-whitening creams globally, including in India.

Kolkata-based FMCG firm Emami, which owns fairness cream brand Fair & Handsome, had said it is evaluating the current situation.

"We, as responsible corporate citizens value consumer sentiments and take cognizance of the holistic approach that is required to be taken to address their needs.

"We are studying all implications currently and evaluating internally to decide our next course of action," an Emami spokesperson had said.

