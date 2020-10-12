Kushboo quits Congress, says she was ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party

The actor is set to join the BJP.

news Politics

Actor Kushboo Sundar, on Monday, quit the Congress party hours ahead of her speculated joining the BJP. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, she said that sincere workers like her are being ‘pushed and suppressed’ in the party while people who have no connectivity with the ground reality are dictating terms in it. Following this, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dropped the actor from the post of Official Spokesperson of the party.

Kushboo thanked Sonia Gandhi for having provided an opportunity to serve the country. “I came into the fold of INC at the time when it was at its lowest, being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. I did not walk into the party for any monetary gains, name or fame,” she wrote. Pointing out that she has taken the decision of quitting the party after a long thought-process, Kushboo said, “Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed.”

The news of Kushboo joining the BJP has come as a surprise to many, as she has been a known opposer of the ruling party’s policies in the past. She had also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no appeal in Tamil Nadu. However, it has been speculated for quite a while that the actor is unhappy in Congress as she was not given a Lok Sabha ticket in the 2019 parliamentary polls. Now it is said that the BJP has assured her a ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu or a Rajya Sabha seat or even the Chairmanship of one of the union government boards.

Kushboo travelled to New Delhi from Chennai on Sunday, where she denied to answer questions posed by the media about her impending political move.