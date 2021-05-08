Kunchacko Boban starrer ‘Nayattu’ to stream on OTT

Touted to be a survival drama, ‘Nayattu’ is directed and co-produced by filmmaker Martin Prakkat.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban’s recently released film Nayattu will stream on OTT platforms Simply South and Netflix from Sunday. “Gear up to watch the most anticipated #Malayalam thriller #Nayattu, streaming tomorrow in 4K & Dolby Atmos,” Simply South announced in a tweet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Netflix confirmed the news by adding the movie in its homepage and announcing that the movie will be available to watch from Sunday.

Actor Kunchacko Boban too shared a poster of Nayattu that confirms that the critically acclaimed movie will stream on Netflix.

Earlier on Wednesday, ahead of the official announcement, the actor wrote in another Instagram post that the movie will be out on Netflix soon. “The Hunt will continue....

Streaming soon on NETFLIX,” Kunchacko Boban wrote.

Touted to be a survival drama, Nayattu is directed and co-produced by filmmaker Martin Prakkat and written by Shahi Kabir. Despite garnering positive reviews from critics and fans alike, the movie did not fare well at the box-office. The film released in theatres on April 8 this year, at a time when Kerala reported a surge in COVID-19 cases.

After halting production for most part of the year in 2020, many films commenced shooting towards the end of 2020 and from January this year. However, with the recent spike in number of cases reported in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many films have once again stopped production. Hence, a lot of producers have chosen to either directly release the films on OTT platform or have opted to stream the movies on OTT platform following their theatrical release.

Nayattu stars actors Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sanjayan in the lead roles, whereas actors Jaffar Idukki, Anil Nedumangad and Harikrishnan appear in supporting roles in the thriller-drama movie. Nayattu has music by Vishnu Vijay. The movie is bankrolled by director Ranjith Balakrishnan, PM Sasidharan and Martin Prakkat under the banners of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company and Martin Prakkat Films respectively.

Meanwhile, actor Kunchacko Boban is currently working on the upcoming Malayalam movie Bheemante Vazhi. He also has other projects such as Pada, Ottu, Thaan Case Kodu and Aaram Pathiraa in his kitty.