Kunchacko Boban to star in Martin Prakkat’s ‘Nayattu’

Martin Prakkat is directing a film after five years, his last being the award winning ‘Charlie’.

Martin Prakkat, one of the well-known filmmakers in the Malayalam film industry, is directing a film after five years. Titled Nayattu, the film has Kunchako Boban playing the lead role.

The actor shared the title poster of the film and wrote on Facebook, “Sharing the official title poster of Martin Prakkat directorial, penned by Shahi Kabir, captured by Shyju Khalid ,Edited by Mahesh Narayanan, produced by Ranjiyettan & Sasiettan.

Along with Joju and Nimisha, myself plays Praveen Michael in.............NAYATTU.......”

Nayattu is bankrolled by director Ranjith’s Gold Coin Pictures in association with Martin Prakkat Films.

Martin Prakkat, known for directing and producing some of the best hits in Malayalam, is also bankrolling a film with Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. The film, touted to be heroine-centric, will mark the debut of Akhil Anil Kumar.

Martin’s last directorial was Charlie way back in 2015. It was a romantic written jointly by Martin and Unni R. Charlie was bankrolled jointly by Martin, Joju George and Shebin Becker. The film starred Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead roles. The film went on to win eight awards at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards - Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Processing Lab, Best Art Director and Best Screenplay Original.

Kunchacko Boban currently has Mohan Kumar Fans and Pada in the post production stage. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mohan Kumar Fans and this is the fourth time the scriptwriters are associating with Kunchacko Boban. Jis Joy is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is touted to be a feel good entertainer. Siddique plays a film personality in it and Kunchacko Boban plays an aspiring singer named Krishnan Unni.

Kunchacko Boban’s Pada also stars Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in the main roles. It is a Kamal KM directorial which is bankrolled by E4 Entertainments. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera for this venture.

After tasting success with Anjaam Pathiraa last year, Kunchacko Boban is currently busy with a slew of films including the untitled Shaheed Kader Film, Mariam Tailors directed by Johnpaul George, another untitled film directed by Soubin Shahir Film and a fourth film from Queen’s director Dijo Jose Antony.

