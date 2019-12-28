Kunchacko Boban’s next is titled ‘Mariyam Tailors’

Mollywood

The film is directed by Johnpaul George, who has earlier directed ‘Guppy’ and ‘Ambili’.

Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with director Johnpaul George for his next film, which has been titled Mariyam Tailors. Ashiq Usman is producing the film under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions which is expected to go on floors soon and reach theatres in 2020.

The actor had announced the project on his birthday last year, along with another one, for which he will be teaming up with actor-director Soubin Shahir. Incidentally Soubin played the lead in Johnpaul’s last film Ambili, which also marked the debut of Naveen Nazim.

Kunchacko also has another upcoming film titled Ancham Pathira directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Touted to be a thriller the film also has in its cast Sharafudheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Bhasi, Remya Nambeesan, Indrans, and Jinu Joseph. Shyju Khalid will be cranking the camera for Ancham Pathira with Sushin Shyam roped in to compose the tunes. The film went on the floors on August 1 and is currently in the post-production stage. It is expected to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

In another upcoming film, Kunchacko is teaming up with director Jis Joy. The film is titled Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in Ernakulam and the next began in Kashmir. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar and this is the fourth time the scriptwriters are associating with Kunchacko Boban.

The star also has Pada in which he will play a main role along with actors Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan. It is directed by Kamal KM, who made the critically acclaimed film ID, and bankrolled by E4 Entertainments. Sameer Thahir has cranked the camera for this venture.

Other upcoming movies of Kunchacko are with directors Martin Parakkat, Dijo Jose Anthony, and Shaheed Kadher.

(Content provided by Digital Native)