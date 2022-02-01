Kunchacko Boban’s hilarious response after being identified as postman in textbook

The picture featured in the textbook was an image of the actor from his 2010 movie ‘Oridathoru Postman’ in which he acted as a postman.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban essayed the role of a postman working in a village in the 2010 film Oridathoru Postman. To his surprise, a photo of him from the movie was used to represent a postman in a school textbook published in Karnataka. Kunchacko not only shared an image of the textbook on social media but also cracked a joke about it.

The actor noted that he is happy to finally get a government job since it is considered to be more stable than jobs in the private sector. Sharing an image of the textbook, he wrote on Monday, January 31, “Finally managed to get a government job in Karnataka. Prayers of the postman who delivered letters all those years ago.”

The post courted hilarious responses from his colleagues in the industry. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote, “So how is it going to be? You won’t get leave when you’ve just got a job. I’ve started writing the script.”

The 2010 film, helmed by Shaji Aziz, focused on the lives of Raghunandan (Kunchacko) and his father Gangadharan (Innocent), who is the village postman. Raghu faces the wrath of the other villagers when his father fails to deliver mail in time. Raghu, who is dedicated and hardworking, tries to resolve the villagers’ concerns. The rest of the film tracks how Raghu meets Yasin Mubarak (Sarath Kumar) in an unexpected way and how it changes his life.

Politician DK Suresh from the Congress posed questions about how the Karnataka Education Department curates textbooks. In response to his query, BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar clarified on Tuesday, February 1 that the textbook was not published by the Karnataka government but was published by a private firm in Hubli. The Karnataka government also issued a clarification on Tuesday stating that none of the textbooks published by Karnataka Text Book Society have featured the photograph.

On the professional front, Kunchacko was last seen in the recently released comedy film Bheemante Vazhi. The film hit the big screens on December 3 and subsequently streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The actor is working on a number of upcoming films including the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Rendagam, Pada, and Ariyippu, among others.