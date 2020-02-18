Kunchacko Boban’s film with Jis Joy is titled ‘Mohankumar Fans’

The film, scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, is touted to be a feel-good entertainer.

Flix Mollywood

The title of one of Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming films has been revealed to be Mohankumar Fans. It was earlier reported to be Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar but the actor has now revealed the title to be Mohankumar Fans on his Instagram page. It would release in April 2020, he adds in the post.

Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for this flick and this is the fourth time the scriptwriters are associating with Kunchacko Boban. Jis Joy is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is touted to be a feel-good entertainer.

Siddique plays a film personality in the film and Kunchacko Boban plays an aspiring singer named Krishnan Unni. The rest of the cast includes Mukesh, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph in supporting roles.

Prince Joy is composing music, while Bahul Ramesh has been signed up as the cinematographer, and Ratheesh Raj as the editor for the film. Mohankumar Fans is bankrolled by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.

About his character in the film, Kunchacko Boban has said in an earlier interview to the Times of India that he participated in reality shows, gana melas and is passionate about films. A major portion of the film has been shot in Ernakulam where the story is set.

Kunchacko Boban’s last film to hit the marquee was Anjaam Pathira, which was directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Anjaam Pathira emerged as the dark horse at the box office with the film garnering a positive response. Positive reviews have the audience flock the theatres in large numbers and the Anjaam Pathira team is happy over the outcome. The team had a successful celebration on the sets of another of Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming films directed by Martin Prakkat.

Kunchacko also has a slew of other films in his kitty including Pada, and untitled films directed by the likes of Shaheed Kader, Johnpaul George, Soubin Shahir and Dijo Jose Antony.

(Content provided by Digital Native)