Kunchacko Boban’s Bheemante Vazhi to hit the big screens in December

Helmed by ‘Thamasha’ fame Ashraf Hamza, the comedy drama co-stars Chinnu Chandni and is written by Chemban Vinod Jose, who is also on board as a co-producer.

Upcoming Malayalam film Bheemante Vazhi is set to hit the big screens on December 3. The film stars actors Kunchacko Boban and Chinnu Chandni in the lead roles. Helmed by filmmaker Ashraf Hamza, the comedy drama film also stars actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Jinu Joseph and Nirmal Palazhi in supporting roles. The movie is also produced by Chemban Vinod Jose under the banner of Chembosky Motion Pictures along with Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu under the banner of OPM Cinemas. Sharing the announcement with fans, producer Aashiq Abu wrote on Facebook: “Bheemante Vazhi on December 3rd.” The trailer of Bheemante Vazhi was unveiled on November 12.

Filmmaker Ashraf Hamza made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Thamasha. The film is also written by Chemban Vinod, who had earlier written the script of Angamaly Diaries, which has acquired a cult following in recent years. The technical team comprises Girish Gangadharan as the cinematographer, Nizam Kadiry as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

The film will be clashing with Malayalam film Marakkar Arabikaddalinte Simham at the box office. Featuring Mohanlal in the lead, along with a star cast of actors including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal, among others in pivotal roles, Marakkar is set to hit the big screens on December 2.

Although the big-budget period drama initially opted for a direct-over-the-top (OTT) release, Kerala’s Minister for Culture Saji Cherian announced on November 11 that the makers have decided to go for theatrical release to support the workers of film industry, who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban’s recent film Nayattu opened to positive response from audiences. He was also seen alongside actor Nayanthara in the Malayalam thriller Nizhal. He also has the film Pada in the pipeline, which is in the post-production phase.