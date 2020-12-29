Kunchacko Boban-Chemban Vinod film titled â€˜Bheemante Vazhiâ€™

Chemban Vinod has scripted the film, while â€˜Thamashaâ€™ fame Ashraf Hamza is directing it.

Flix Mollywood

The Malayalam film with Kunchacko Boban in the lead, scripted by actor Chemban Vinod, has been titled Bheemante Vazhi. The film is directed by Ashraf Hamza, who made the critically acclaimed film Thamasha. Chemban Vinod also plays an important role in the film and is co-producing it as well.

Besides Kunchacko Boban and Chemban Vinod, the film also has Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal roped in for crucial roles. While Girish Gangadharan has been roped in as the cinematographer, Vishnu Vijayan is the music director. The project started rolling recently in Kuttipuram.

Chinnu Chandni has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer. She was also the female lead in Thamasha, acting opposite Vinay Forrt.

Chemban Vinod has earlier written the script of Angamaly Diaries, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, which turned out to be hugely popular.

While Bheemante Vazhi is under progress, Kunchacko Boban has a slew of films lined up.

The starâ€™s Nayattu, directed by Martin Prakkat, has been wrapped up already. This film has a strong technical crew with Shahi Kabir penning the script, Shyju Khalid cranking the camera and Mahesh Narayanan doing the edits. Nayattu is bankrolled by director Ranjithâ€™s Gold Coin Pictures in association with Martin Prakkat Films.

Further, Kunchacko Boban recently wrapped up the shooting of Nizhal in which he shares screen space with Nayanthara. Touted to be a thriller, the film is directed by award winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri.

Apart from these two films, Kunchacko has Mohan Kumar Fans and Pada in post production stage. Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for Mohan Kumar Fans and this is the fourth time the script writers are associating with Kunchacko Boban. Jis Joy is directing this venture which is touted to be a feel-good entertainer.

The other film, Pada, also stars Vinayakan, Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. It is a Kamal KM directorial which is bankrolled by E4 Entertainments. Sameer Thahir has worked the camera for this venture.

