Kunchacko Boban, Biju Menon to star in Martin Prakkatâ€™s next film

The film is scripted by director Ratheesh Poduval, who made the popular and critically-acclaimed film â€˜Nna Thaan Case Koduâ€™ last year.

Flix Mollywood

After the much-discussed Nayattu, director Martin Prakkat is making his next with actors Kunchacko Boban and Biju Menon. The film, yet to be named, is scripted by director Ratheesh Poduval, who made the popular and critically-acclaimed film Nna Thaan Case Kodu last year, starring Kunchacko. The news was announced by Kunchacko on his social media pages.

"One of my dream Combosâ€¦!!! With some of my Best friends and Some of the Best in the Industry. The next Directorial venture of Martin Prakkat after @nayattumovie, scripted by Ratheesh Poduval, Visuals by Shyju Khaled and with my evergreen pair Biju Menon. Happy to let know that Udaya Pictures and Kunchacko Boban Productions will also be associating with the movie!! (sic)" Kunchacko posted on Instagram.

He and Biju Menon had earlier paired up in the hugely popular comedy Ordinary more than 10 years ago. "Hoping to give you all the Best in entertainment with my Besties (sic)," Kunchacko added. There is no mention of the female leads or actors in the film.

Kunchacko's last film to release is Ariyippu , which came out on Netflix after touring film festivals and winning much acclaim. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film cast Divya Prabha and Kunchacko as a struggling couple in north India, who, while trying to escape the country for greener pastures, accidentally get involved in a scandal. But it was in Nna Thaan Case Kodu that Kunchacko's performance was especially noted, a film that told the plight of an ordinary man who goes to court for an unusual case. Both his appearance, a world away from the many glam roles he was once known for, and his unaffected performance, including an unexpected breaking into dance with abandon, were hugely appreciated.

He was also part of Martinâ€™s last film Nayattu, playing the lead alongside Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George.