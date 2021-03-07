Kunchacko Boban and Vinay Forrt to star in â€˜Nna Thaan Case Koduâ€™

The film will be directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who made the award-winning film â€˜Android Kunjappan Version 5.25â€™.

Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, director of the popular film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, is coming out with a new film, Nna Thaan Case Kodu (Fine you file a case then). The film will star Kunchacko Boban and Vinay Forrt, along with Gayathrie Shankar, Saiju Kurup and Jaffer Idukki.

Vinay Forrt shared the announcement on his Facebook page. "Happy to associate with my most favourite @ratheesh_balakrishnan_poduval once again# @kunchacks, @saijukurup @jaffaridukki_official gayathrieshankar # @santhoshkuruvilla, @aashiqabu, @madhuneelakandan," he wrote. Kunchacko Boban also shared the announcement, adding that 'the case will be filed this year!'

"From ANDROID version to NAADAN version.The curious case of some exciting talents!!!!!" he added.

The film is produced by Santosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu. The cinematographer is Madhu Neelakandan.

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, which was released in 2019, has just won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Earlier, the film also won three state awards including best actor (Suraj Venjaramoodu), best debut director (Ratheesh) and best art director (Jothish Shankar).

The film told the story of an old man (Suraj) feeling lonely after his son (Soubin Shahir) leaves for a job abroad. The son brings back a robot to take care of the aging and stubborn dad. The story goes on to show the relationship that develops between the old man and the robot.

Director Ratheesh made another film last year, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. Nivin Pauly and Grace Antony play the main lead characters in the film, which is yet to be released. Nivin also produced the film under his banner Pauly Jr. Pictures. Vinay Forrt is also part of the film, which is a satirical comedy, mostly shot indoors, to incorporate the restrictions during COVID-19.

Recently, he played one of the lead characters in director Lijo Jose Pellissery's new film Churuli, which won the best film award in audience poll at the IFFK. Vinay and Chemban Vinod played two policemen going in disguise to look for a criminal in a strange land called Churuli. The film is yet to release.

Vinay Forrt will also be acting in Vaathil, along with Anu Sithara and Krishna Shankar. The film is directed by Sarju Ramakanth and produced by Suji K Govindraj and Rajeesh Valanchery. Vinay also has an important role in the Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, that will release on May 13.