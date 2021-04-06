Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara's 'Nizhal' gets 'U' certificate and release date

The Malayalam movie marks the directorial debut of award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Kunchacko Boban, who will be playing the lead role in the upcoming Malayalam thriller Nizhal shared with fans, on Monday, that the film has been given a â€˜Uâ€™ certificate by the Censor Board. The actor further revealed that the film is all set to hit the big screens on April 9. He also shared a poster of the film. Kunchacko Boban appears as a lawyer with Nayanthara in the background in one half of the poster, and he is seen alongside a child and wearing a mask in the other half.

With visually intriguing elements, the poster promises to be an edgy thriller.

Award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri will be making his directorial debut with this movie. Nizhal stars Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban, while actors Saiju Kurup, Divya Prabha and Rony David will be playing supporting roles in the movie. Debutante director Appu is also editing the movie along with Arunlal SP.

Bankrolled by five producers- Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose, Nizhal has music composed by Sooraj S Kurup. Deepak D is on board as the cinematographer for the venture.

Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam movie Love Action Drama alongside actor Nivin Pauly. The Dhyan Sreenivasan directorial hit the big screens in the year 2019. The movie marked actor Dhyan's directorial debut. She is currently filming for the upcoming family- drama Annaatthe, where she will be sharing the screen with superstar Rajinikanth. She also awaits the release of the Vignesh Shivan directed Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. The actorâ€™s last Tamil movie was Mookuthi Amman.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to watch Kunchacko Boban in a thriller after the success of the crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa, which was released in 2020. His performance as Anwar Hussain, a consultant criminologist in the Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial was critically acclaimed. He was recently seen in the Malayalam movie Mohan Kumar Fans, a comedy flick, which released in theatres, two months after theatres reopened in Kerala.