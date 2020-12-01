'Kumbalangi Nights' actor Ambika Rao seeks help for medical treatment

Ambika has to undergo dialysis twice a week.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Ambika Rao has sought help for kidney ailment treatment. The Kumbalangi Nights actor has been suffering from severe kidney failure since 2017 and has been undergoing dialysis for the last one year. She requires dialysis twice a week. It was her brother Aji, a percussionist, who was taking care of her treatment. But, three months ago, he suffered a major stroke and she has had to take care of him too. That is when she decided to seek help from others.

As per reports, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) was helping her get the treatment, but she faced severe financial constraints after COVID-19 led to a lockdown situation. Since there were no movies being made, she struggled to find money for her treatment as well as her brother's.

Ambika Rao in Kumbalangi Nights with Grace Antony and Fahadh Faasil

Ambika has been working in the Malayalam film industry as an assistant director and a supporting actor. Some of her recent movies include Virus and Kumbalangi Nights. She has also tried to raise money through the crowdfunding site Ketto. Ambika has said that it costs around Rs 60,000 a month for both their treatments. She has added that she requires Rs 10 lakh to meet the medical expenses. Ketto link here.

So far, Ambika has raised Rs 75,000 through Ketto and actor Joju George has reportedly promised to give her Rs 1 lakh.

Ambika Rao has acted in films such as Meeshamadhavan, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and worked as assistant director in Thommanum Makkalum, Salt and Pepper, Rajamanikyam and Vellinakshatram. Her character in Kumbalangi Nights as Fahadh Faasil's mother-in-law was notable. She entered the industry at the age of 36, as assistant director for Krishna Gopalakrishna directed by Balachandra Menon. Earlier in an interview, she had said that she's had to drop a few projects due to frequent dialysis.

Related: 'Kumbalangi Nights': Where 'The Complete Man' is the villain

The â€˜magical glowâ€™ in the waters in â€˜Kumbalangi Nightsâ€™: The secret behind the sparkle