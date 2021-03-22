Kumaraswamy hits out at PM Modi, says fix ‘single window system’ in Karnataka first

The Prime Minister had attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming her nephew Abhishek was the only "single window" in the state.

Former Karnataka Minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘single window system’ promise that the latter made during a rally in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Kharagpur, Narendra Modi attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that her lawmaker nephew Abhishek was the only "single window" in the industry scarce state, without crossing which no work gets done.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s remark, Kumaraswamy asked him to look at BJP-ruled Karnataka first, alleging that the same thing happens in the state and asked whether the Prime Minister will take note of the same. The JD(S) second-in-command asked Narendra Modi to first end the BJP government’s ''single window system'' in Karnataka which he said is “swallowing the tax money of people and funds reserved for development.”

“Prime Minister @narendramodi has spoken about the 'single window system' in West Bengal. He has alleged that as against the development-oriented 'single window system' in the country, West Bengal has @MamataOfficial nephew @abhishekaitc oriented 'single window system'....But what kind of single window system is prevailing in Karnataka, ruled by the BJP? Will Modi reply to this? The senior BJP MLAs themselves are lamenting everywhere in Karnataka about the BJP govt’s 'single window system' which is hiding behind the chair of CM BS Yediyurappa (sic),” Kumaraswamy said, taking to Twitter.

“Will Modi talk about the single window system of a self declared great leader in the state government ruled by the BJP?” he asked in another tweet.

Kumaraswamy went on to state that Modi’s act of criticising Mamata Banerjee when there is a single-window system in the Karnataka government, which he said is “intentionally being nurtured,” is like “cheating the conscience.”

“Let Modi first end the BJP government’s 'single window system' in Karnataka which is swallowing the tax money of people and funds reserved for development,” Kumaraswamy added.