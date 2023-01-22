KTR takes a dig at PM Modi in Davos, calls him ‘most inefficient, incompetent’

The IT Minister made the remarks in an interview with India Today’s Rahul Kanwal during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “most inefficient and incompetent Prime Minister”, Telangana Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said in a recent interview. KTR, as he is popularly known, made these remarks while speaking to India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

When Rahul questioned KTR about the overdraft of Telangana in October as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bulletin, the minister shot back, “Why don’t we talk about the fiscal deficit of the Government of India. Why don’t we talk about the 100 lakh crore of the Government of India. Everyone knows whom RBI works for. Everyone knows what RBI writes. Everyone is aware of what is happening in the country. Institutions are being abused like never before in the country. CBI, ED, IT, RBI — every institution is at the beck of a call of a couple of people in Delhi.”

KTR expressed that Telangana is performing financially better than any other state, especially the “Non-Performance Alliance”. Rahul pointed out that he was taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, to which KTR replied, “He is the most inefficient incompetent Prime Minister the country has ever seen. The reason why I say this is very simple — because he has single-handedly contributed to India’s largest inflation ever. He has single-handedly contributed to the largest unemployment ever.” KTR said that out of the 15 Prime Ministers India has had, Narendra Modi “destroyed the country’s economy single-handedly” by introducing demonetisation.

During KTR’s first visit to Davos, the state was able to attract investments worth Rs 21,000 crore across various sectors. Microsoft will establish three additional data centres in Hyderabad, while the investments are also expected to provide a major boost to the state’s pharmaceutical industry.