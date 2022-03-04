KTR slams Union govt for ‘doing PR’ with Indians returning home from Ukraine

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao was reacting to a video in which Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told students back from Ukraine that their lives were saved due to the grace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has slammed the Narendra Modi government for what he called its ‘PR exercise’ during evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine. KTR on Friday, March 4, took to Twitter to hit out at the Union government. He posted a video in which Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt is heard telling students evacuated from Ukraine that their lives were saved due to the grace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. KTR called this 'heights of nonsense'.

"Jeevan Bach Gaya Hai Modi Ji ki Krupa Se!!! Seriously, what a terrible way of doing PR with distressed & tired students. Heights of nonsense," wrote KTR, who is state Minister for Industries, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

The video clip was from Ajay Bhatt's interaction with evacuees on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft after it landed at Hindan airbase near Delhi on Thursday, March 4. He is also seen prodding evacuees to raise slogans of 'Modi ji zindabad'.

"By the way who is this ‘Jeevan’ jo Bach Gaya," KTR added on a lighter note.

As many as 260 students from Telangana who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine have so far returned home, officials said. Of them, 140 students landed in Delhi on Thursday by 13 flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. The flights had taken off from Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Rzeszow (Poland) and Kocise (Slovakia).

This is the maximum number of citizens from Telangana to return home in a single day since the evacuation began on February 26. They included 65 students who reached Delhi by four aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The government of Telangana has made arrangements to receive all returnees at Delhi and Mumbai airports. The state government also booked air tickets for them from Delhi and Mumbai to Hyderabad.