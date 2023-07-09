KTR slams PM Modi’s comments in Warangal, calls BJP’s attitude towards state insulting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Warangal on Saturday, July 8, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, labelling it as the most corrupt party in the country. In response, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao criticised the Prime Minister's remarks, accusing him of speaking lies and targeting the state government whenever he visits Telangana. Rama Rao expressed confidence that the people of Telangana will reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections due to the Union government's treatment of the state.

Minister Rama Rao specifically criticised Prime Minister Modi's decision to lay the foundation for the Kazipet Manufacturing (Wagon Periodic Overhauling) unit, stating that the people of Telangana have been demanding the construction of a coach factory for 45 years. He deemed it an insult to the people of Telangana that the Prime Minister claimed to have accomplished something significant by merely opening a railway repair shop instead of the Kazipet coach factory, while simultaneously allocating a 20,000 crore rupee locomotive factory project in Gujarat. Rama Rao remarked that this illustrated the BJP government's focus on Gujarat's development at the expense of other states, alluding to the party's slogan of "Gujarat Ka Saath, Gujarat Ka Vikas."

Furthermore, Rama Rao alleged that it is under the BJP government's rule that the nation is grappling with a high unemployment rate. He highlighted the Prime Minister's mention of vacancies in state universities and urged the union government to prioritise filling vacancies in central universities. Rama Rao also criticised the Prime Minister for not addressing BJP leader and current Governor Tamilsai's alleged interference with the law implemented by the Telangana government regarding university vacancies.

In his speech at Warangal, Prime Minister Modi had cautioned the people of Telangana to be cautious of the TRS and Congress parties. In response to Modi's comments, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out the BJP's history of joining forces with parties it had previously labelled as corrupt, citing examples such as the Meghalaya government and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra.

The PM has called the BRS the most corrupt government in India. So naturally the BJP and BRS are together. Remember earlier this year HM had called the Meghalaya Government of Conrad Sangma the most corrupt government. Thereafter BJP tied up with Sangma.



I had written a letter… pic.twitter.com/xiLKif57R1 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 8, 2023