KTR shifted to private hospital for COVID-19 treatment

The Telangana Minister for IT, KT Rama Rao, was shifted to a hospital after he developed a fever.

news Coronavirus

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and MAUD in Telangana undergoing home treatment for COVID-19 was shifted to a private hospital on April 30 late night. The Minister had tested positive on April 23 was under home isolation, KTR is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

KTRâ€™s office on Saturday informed the media that the Minister developed fever over the last two days and was hence shifted to a private hospital late Friday night.

The Minister had tested positive days after undertaking a tour of his constituency Siricialla as part of development programmes. He had then urged all those who had come in contact with him to get tested.

On April 19, the Telangana Chief Minister had also tested positive for Coronavirus. He later recovered by April 28.

In the meantime covid vaccine shortage has forced health authorities in Telangana to stop the vaccination programme on Saturday and Sunday.

On a day when phase 3 of Covid immunization for those between 18-44 years was scheduled for a roll out across the country, Telangana had to stop vaccination even for those above 45 years.

Director of public health and family welfare Dr G. Srinivas Rao announced that there will be no Covid vaccination programme on May 1 and May 2 in the Government Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) across the state, due to non-receipt of vaccine doses.

This is the second time that Telangana has been forced to stop vaccination due to shortage of vaccine. Earlier, the programme was put on hold for a day on April 18.

The state government on Friday stopped supply of Covid vaccines to all private hospitals, who were administering vaccines to individuals above 45 years.

The health department asked the management of private hospitals to return unused vials of Covid vaccines, if any.

Officials said this has been done in line with the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy.

The private hospitals will now have to procure Covid vaccine doses directly from vaccine manufacturers.