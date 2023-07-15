KTR sends legal notice to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh, who is the main accused in a money laundering case, had made a sensational claim that KTR has been coercing him to withdraw statements made against his sister K Kavitha.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, July 14, sent a legal notice to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for making “ludicrous allegations” against him and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (his sister). Sukesh, who is the main accused in a money laundering case, had made a sensational claim that KTR has been coercing him to withdraw the statements made against Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.

In the legal notice to Sukash Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, advocate Krishna Dev J, on behalf of KTR said, “All the facts and allegations in the so-called Complaint are fictitious and concocted and are evidently based on records and circumstances that are falsified, fabricated, manipulated, forged and have been deliberately brought up by indulging in acts of criminal and tortious malfeasance. The contents of the so-called Complaint are vehemently denied as being incorrect”.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Sukesh alleged that associates of KTR and Kavitha had offered him Rs 100 crore, a tract of land in Shamshabad and a ticket in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections in exchange of taking back his statements which he gave the ED with regard to the Delhi liquor scam.

He also went on to allege that he was threatened with a ‘worse situation’ if he didn’t agree to their terms.

“You have deliberately and wantonly made completely scandalous remarks and comments against my Client without there being an iota of proof and despite being fully conscious of the falsity of your,” read the legal notice. The legal notice has asked Sukesh to retract his statements and publish an apology, failing which KTR will take due legal action.

Reacting to the claims made by Sukesh, KTR had said, “Just learnt from the media that a delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh has made some ludicrous allegations about me. I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances. Requesting media to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters.”