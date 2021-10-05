KTR praises Hyderabad traffic police for imposing fine on his vehicle

The policemen - Sub-Inspector of Police Ilaiah and constable Venkateshwarlu - issued a challan as the ministerâ€™s vehicle was plying in the wrong direction.

Two Hyderabad traffic policemen who imposed a fine on Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's car for a traffic rule violation were commended by the minister on Monday, October 4 for discharging their duties. The policemen - Sub-Inspector of Police Ilaiah and constable Venkateshwarlu - issued a challan as the minister's vehicle was plying in the wrong direction on October 2. The policemen noticed KTR's vehicle being driven in the wrong direction near Bapu Ghat under the limits of the Langar Houz police station. This happened when the minister was about to leave Bapu Ghat after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

As the road was blocked due to the movement of the Governors' convoys, the driver of KTR's vehicle took the wrong route to reach Bapu Ghat. The policemen stopped the vehicle and this reportedly led to an argument between them and some TRS leaders and party workers. Some police officers reportedly clarified that the policemen who stopped the vehicle did not know that it belonged to the minister.

The incident also triggered a debate on social media with many netizens praising the policemen for discharging their activity and criticising those who raised an objection and entered into an argument with them.

KTR called the police officers to his office on Monday and expressed his appreciation by presenting them bouquets and shawls in the presence of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. The minister said the rules are the same for all whether they are the general public or public representatives in power. He said he congratulated the traffic policemen to convey the right message to his party workers and leaders.

KTR is also the working president of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party and the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He appreciated the policemen for discharging their duties sincerely and assured them that he will always stand by such officers. The minister clarified that he was not in the vehicle when it was fined for a traffic rule violation. He also paid the fine of Rs 1,100 imposed for driving on the wrong side.