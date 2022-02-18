KTR lays foundation stone for Gateway IT Park near Hyderabad's Medchal

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation will build the facility, which will be spread over 10 acres and can accommodate 100 companies.

news IT

In a move aimed at dispersing the Information Technology sector's growth within Hyderabad, the Telangana government on Thursday, February 17, began work on Gateway IT Park in the northern part of Hyderabad. Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao laid foundation stone for the facility coming up at Kandlakoya near Medchal, about 35 km from the city. To be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the 14-storied Gateway Park will be the tallest IT tower in Hyderabad.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) will build the facility, which will be spread over 10 acres and can accommodate 100 companies. The six lakh square feet facility is expected to create over 50,000 jobs in the sector. About 90 companies applied for office space at the IT Park and the acceptance letters were handed over to them at the foundation-stone laying programme, a statement from KTR’s office said.

As part of the Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy aimed at expanding IT in all four directions, the state is developing IT infrastructure in north and eastern parts of the city. Currently, the IT clusters are located in western part. Almost all major IT companies including global giants have their offices in HITEC City and Gachibowli clusters.

"Telangana has been striving to attract investments with an intention of creating job opportunities for the youngsters in the State. Telangana is setting new benchmarks for the country across all sectors,” KTR said.

He pointed out that the Gateway IT Park is near ORR and has great connectivity and that it takes just one hour to reach the International Airport and the Gachibowli, HITEC city areas from here.

KTR said that Medchal-Malkajgiri district already has good road connectivity, urban lung spaces and is also an educational hub with many engineering, pharma, and MBA colleges being located in the region. MMTS is also located very close to the IT Park and the efforts were on to develop the Gundlapochampally station which is 2 km away.

The IT Park is being called 'Gateway IT Park' because it is located in Medchal - Malkajgiri district which connects Hyderabad and North Telangana with four highways - Medak-Narsapur Highway, Adilabad-Nizamabad-Kamareddy-Medchal Highway, Ramagundam-Karimnagar-Siddipet-Gajwel-Shameerpet Highway, and Bhoopalapally-Warangal-Yadadri-Ghatkesar Highway.