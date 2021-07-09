Kerala businessman Sabu Jacob, who accused the Kerala government of harassing his company and 'kicking them' out of the state, flew to Telangana on July 9, Friday and held a round of discussions with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Sabu Jacob, Managing Director of the Kitex group, had announced that he was pulling out a proposed Rs 3,500 crore unit in Kerala due to harassment from authorities. Sabu Jacob flew to Hyderabad in a private plane arranged by the Telangana government on July 9 afternoon. In Hyderabad, he met KTR, and sources told TNM that the meeting lasted for three-hours. KTR in the meeting briefed the Kitex team about the advantages of investing in the state and what all the state can offer to Kitex. In the meeting Kitex was also asked about its requirements.

According to the source, Kitex officials were 'impressed' with the pitch and immediately flew to Kakatiya mega textile park (KMTP) in Warangal district. A helicopter was arranged for the team to travel from Hyderabad to Warangal. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Vice chairperson EV Narasimha Reddy accompanied the team to Warangal to visit the park. The team will have one more round of discussion with KTR in Hyderabad on July 10.

"The response looks positive. We also spoke about the relaxations in Telangana regarding inspections etc. The Telangana system of approving letters submitted by industrial units to do away with inspections was highlighted in the meeting with which the team got impressed," a source told TNM. However Telangana left it open for Kitex to opt for the incentives based on which a 'tailored and customised scheme will be created for Kitex.

Before boarding the private jet to Hyderabad, Sabu alleged that Kerala was 50 years behind when it came to employment an industrialisation. "I have never thought I would leave Kerala. But how long can a person hold on despite all the abuse and torture. It was my father’s dream to give employment to thousands of Keralites. I am not going on my own will but I have been forced to leave, I have been thrown out,” he said.

Kitex Garments is the second-largest children's apparel manufacturer in the world. Sabu had announced the pulling out of the Rs 3,500 crore project for which it had signed a memorandum with the Kerala government at the Ascend Global Investors Meet held in Kochi in 2020. He alleged a series of inspections to scrap the project. He had also said that the Kerala government was not providing any subsidy including that for power. The Telangana government meanwhile extended an invitation to Kitex Garments for setting up apparels unit in the state, as claimed by a communication from the Kitex group on July 8.

Kerala Industries Minister however had responded that the inspections at the industrial unit were done due to complaints filed with the National Human Rights Commission and the High Court. Sabu Jacob had floated a political outfit 'Twenty-20' and wrested power in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat in Ernakulam district. However, in the Assembly elections of the state held in April this year the outfit got set back as it failed to win even a single seat despite being contested in six seats.

