KTR hits out at Modi govt after WHO institute proposed in Hyderabad goes to Gujarat

With the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being set up in Jamnagar, KTR called Narendra Modi the PM of Gujarat and said it was yet another instance of discrimination against Telangana.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has again hit out at the Narendra Modi government, alleging discrimination against Telangana. The TRS leader slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for moving to Gujarat the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), which was originally proposed to be set up in Hyderabad. KTR took to Twitter to target the Prime Minister and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who is from Telangana.

"Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state. Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar," wrote KTR, who had earlier described the National Democratic Alliance Government (NDA) as Non-Performing Asset (NPA).

"The saga of Modi Ji's discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated," added KTR, who is the state Minister for Industries, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development in Telangana.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, April 19, laid the foundation stone for WHO GCTM at Jamnagar in the presence of WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

He also referred to an earlier tweet from Kishan Reddy which said that setting up the GCTM in Hyderabad would benefit the city and Telangana. "The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India intends to establish Global centre of Traditional Medicine at Hyderabad. It is my strong belief that the setting up of a Global Centre in Hyderabad will benefit the city and the state," the older tweet from Kishan Reddy had said.

The TRS leader also posted a table to stress the Union governmentâ€™s discrimination towards Telangana in sanctioning institutions. According to the table, the Modi government has not sanctioned a single educational institution to Telangana, although it sanctioned for rest of India seven Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), seven Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), two Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs), 16 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), four National Institute of Design (NIDs), 157 medical colleges and 84 Navodaya educational institutions.

He pointed out that the Modi government has also not set up Tribal University which was promised to Telangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.