KTR to head Task Force to expedite medicine and vaccine supply in Telangana

This comes amid allegations that Telangana is facing a scarcity of medicines and COVID-19 vaccines.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Amid the concerns of shortages of medicines and vaccines, the Telangana Cabinet has appointed a state-level Task Force to expedite the supply of any day-to-day medicines and vaccines in the state. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Industries K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) will supervise this team.

The Task Force comprises Industries Department Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, General Administration Department (GAD) Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Sandeep Sultania, Chief Minister Office Secretary and COVID-19 Special Officer Rajasekhar Reddy.The decision to set up the Task Force was taken at the Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) amid allegations that there is a scarcity of certain medicines and vaccines against COVID-19 in the state.

At the cabinet meeting on May 11, the Telangana government also announced a 10-day lockdown in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The lockdown will be observed between 10 am and 6 am in these ten days. Citizens will be allowed to step out for essential services between 6 am and 10 am daily. Businesses including petrol pumps in areas other than highways, too, will be allowed to remain open for four hours.

"The Cabinet has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines immediately," tweeted KTR.

At the cabinet meeting, the CM also called up the remdesivir manufacturers and sought an adequate supply of the antiviral drugs to the state. The CM directed the Chief Secretary (CS) to make available remedial injections, oxygen and other COVID-19 drugs in the public and private sector.

The State Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Ministry portfolio has been transferred to CM KCR after Eatala Rajender was removed from the post following allegations of land grabbing.