KTR gives Rs 2.5 lakh to family of LSR student Aishwarya who died by suicide

Aishwarya took her life as she was unable to continue her studies due to her family’s financial constraints.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has extended financial support to the family of Aishwarya, a student who took her life in November 2020 as she was unable to pursue her education due to financial constraints. Nineteen-year-old Aishwarya, a resident of Shadnagar in Hyderabad, was pursuing BSc (Honours) in Mathematics from Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College in New Delhi. She had faced difficulty in attending online classes, as she did not have a laptop and could not access steady internet. At the same time, her parents were under immense financial pressure in the midst of the pandemic to arrange money for other expenses related to her education.

Days after her death, Minister KTR had assured that he would “personally meet with the family and ensure all support is provided.” On Thursday, July 8, Aishwarya’s family met and interacted with KTR at Pragathi Bhavan. KTR donated an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh in his personal capacity to the family, and also assured to provide a 2 BHK house under the Telangana government’s dignity housing scheme. The Minister said it was very unfortunate for the family to lose an educated person, and assured to stand by them in the future as well.

Aishwarya had shown good academic performance in school and college. Her parents said they were forced to take loans to fund her education. Though Aishwarya had qualified for the INSPIRE scholarship from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Students' Federations of India (SFI) said that the funds for the second year of her scholarship never reached Aishwarya. She had returned home in March 2020 before the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Responding to a survey conducted by the Committee for Inclusive Education under the LSR Students Union, Aishwarya had said she was struggling to attend online classes without internet connectivity and a laptop, and was only managing to attend less than three hours of the total five to eight hours of classes being conducted each day.

Read: ‘Aishwarya is gone, no one else should die’: Family of LSR suicide victim

